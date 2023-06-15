Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 2.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.31. 163,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,611. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

