CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.09

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and traded as low as $19.25. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 36,428 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $762.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $248,846.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,314.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $248,846.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,314.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,539 shares of company stock worth $432,037. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

