Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Croghan Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70.

Croghan Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Non-Residential, Construction, Consumer, and Credit Card. The company was founded on September 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Fremont, OH.

