Critical Survey: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TCR2 Therapeutics and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 6 2 0 2.25 Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.91, suggesting a potential upside of 232.05%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 814.63%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$151.82 million ($4.20) -0.35 Entera Bio $130,000.00 181.66 -$13.07 million ($0.40) -2.05

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Entera Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -97.81% -69.35% Entera Bio -9,754.48% -85.95% -77.34%

Summary

Entera Bio beats TCR2 Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle on May 29, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and hGh for the GH deficiency. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

