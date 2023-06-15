Critical Analysis: UCB (UCBJY) vs. Its Peers

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 372 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UCB to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UCB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UCB
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|UCB Competitors
|494
|1599
|4558
|55
|2.62
Profitability
This table compares UCB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UCB
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|UCB Competitors
|-646.05%
|-58.60%
|-17.59%
Dividends
UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares UCB and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UCB
|N/A
|N/A
|59.61
|UCB Competitors
|$120.09 million
|-$13.79 million
|45.03
UCB’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
UCB beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
UCB Company Profile
UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
