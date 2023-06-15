Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 245 ($3.07) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 210 ($2.63).
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 334 ($4.18) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 249.14 ($3.12).
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
Shares of CRST opened at GBX 221 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £567.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,455.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.71. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.60 ($3.67).
Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
