Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 245 ($3.07) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 210 ($2.63).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 334 ($4.18) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 249.14 ($3.12).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 221 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £567.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,455.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.71. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.60 ($3.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,888.89%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

