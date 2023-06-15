Creditcoin Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $48.14 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

