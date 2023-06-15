Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 111.7% in May

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the May 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 5.6 %
CIK traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,566. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK)
