Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 111.7% in May

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the May 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 5.6 %

CIK traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,566. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

