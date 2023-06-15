Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the May 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
CRARY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 175,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,934. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.60. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.
