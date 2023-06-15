Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the May 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

CRARY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 175,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,934. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.60. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

