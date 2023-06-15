Covenant Partners LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Linde by 1,185.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.47.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $374.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.69. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $376.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

