Covenant Partners LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

