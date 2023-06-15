Covenant Partners LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

