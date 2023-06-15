Covenant Partners LLC Invests $499,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.89.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $362.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.63.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

