Covenant Partners LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $104.16 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

