Covenant Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.