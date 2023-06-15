Covenant Partners LLC Buys 3,520 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 58,595 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

