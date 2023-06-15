Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

