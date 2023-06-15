Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. Sells 11,000 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after purchasing an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after purchasing an additional 336,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

