CoreView Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,000. NetEase accounts for 1.9% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in NetEase by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NetEase by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in NetEase by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTES. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NetEase Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $103.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.