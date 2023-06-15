Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

