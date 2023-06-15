Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $190.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

