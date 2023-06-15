Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes $2.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

