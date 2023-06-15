Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $3.45 Million in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned 0.08% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at $313,000.

Get AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $24.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses data analytics to invest in US-listed stocks with near-term revenue upside potential while hedging overall market exposure. SENT was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.