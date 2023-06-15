Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $2.82 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.15 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

