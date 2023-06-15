Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $1.96 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $199.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $200.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $184.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.