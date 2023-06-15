Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $1.55 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

