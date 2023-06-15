Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 5,951 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.