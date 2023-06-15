Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 5,224 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Accenture to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $316.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.25. The company has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

