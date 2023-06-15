Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 26081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cool in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Cool Announces Dividend

Cool ( NYSE:CLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cool Company Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cool in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cool in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000.

About Cool

(Get Rating)

Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.