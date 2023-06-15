Contrasting COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX) & Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Rating) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares COMTEX News Network and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions 11.19% 27.53% 10.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of COMTEX News Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

COMTEX News Network has a beta of -8.4, suggesting that its stock price is 940% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for COMTEX News Network and Donnelley Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMTEX News Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than COMTEX News Network.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMTEX News Network and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions $821.20 million 1.67 $102.50 million $2.92 16.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than COMTEX News Network.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats COMTEX News Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMTEX News Network

Comtex News Network, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic real-time news and content. Its product portfolio includes CustomWires, Top News Summaries, Top Financial Summaries, Comtex Front Page, Custom Feeds, Application Programming Interface (API), Full Feeds, and Video Content. The company was founded in 1980 is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management. The Capital Markets-Software Solutions segment provides software solutions to public and private companies to help manage public and private transaction processes. The Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management segment offers tech-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies. The Investment Companies-Software Solutions segment includes software solutions that enable clients to store and manage compliance and regulatory information in a self-service, central repository for documents to be easily accessed, assembled, edited, translated, rendered, and submitted to regulators. The Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management segment provides its clients tech-enabled services to prepare and file registration forms. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquart

