Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBKM stock remained flat at $17.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

