Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CPSS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,845. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

