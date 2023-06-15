Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
CPSS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,845. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.18.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
