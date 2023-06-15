Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $273.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $273.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

STZ stock opened at $247.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average of $229.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of -484.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

