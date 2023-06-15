Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Consilium Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,089,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 157,988 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

