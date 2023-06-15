Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CNRD traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $62.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Conrad Industries has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 10.76%.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

