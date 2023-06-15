Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Conformis Stock Performance
NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
