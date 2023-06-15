Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.32

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.32 and last traded at $83.10, with a volume of 99363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.27.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after acquiring an additional 138,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Concentrix by 401.8% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,042 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Concentrix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,853,000 after acquiring an additional 98,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.