Compound Price Tops $26.50 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $202.89 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $26.50 or 0.00105703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,805 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

