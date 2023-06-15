Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.06 and its 200-day moving average is $292.66. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.