Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,599,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 115,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $467.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.16 and a 200-day moving average of $458.28.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.