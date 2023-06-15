Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMG opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $90.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

