Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock opened at $200.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

