Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Northern Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

