Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 91,013 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 91,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

