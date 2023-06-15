Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. 3,026,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,264,910. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.