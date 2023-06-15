Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.59 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,705.92 or 0.06818810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $20.59 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

