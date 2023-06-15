Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.99. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 1,089,207 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

