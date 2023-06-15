Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 55.52% and a negative net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.53) EPS.
CGNT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 461,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,596. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.36.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
