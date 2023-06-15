Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.53) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.72). The company issued revenue guidance of $294-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.77 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 55.52% and a negative net margin of 36.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 685,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

