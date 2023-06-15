Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes $1.72 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.7% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 379,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,477. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

